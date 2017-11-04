Undercard Results from Brooklyn

By Matt Richardson and Arvin Nundloll at ringside

In the first swing bout of the night, Titus Williams took on fellow undefeated featherweight Chris Colbert in an energetic fight filled with non-stop action. The early rounds saw both fighters trade leather and test each other’s chin. Colbert dropped Williams in round 4 with a right hook but Williams was able to make the count and see out the round. Colbert, sensing that he was ahead on the cards, began showboating to the crowd from the 6th round onwards while Williams couldn’t find an opening through Colbert’s defense. The 8th and final round saw a resurgence in Williams as he dominated the round from start to finish with a desire to finish strong and try to grasp victory from the hands of defeat, landing flush with lunging overhand rights and inside counterpunching. At the end of 8 rounds, the judges awarded the fight 79-72, 79-22, 78-73 to Colbert. Titus Williams picks up his first professional defeat and is 7-1, 2 KO’s while Colbert notches another victory and is now 7-0, 2 KO’s.

Female junior lightweight Amanda Serrano demolished Marilyn Hernandez to earn a first-round technical knockout. Serrano (34-1-1, 26 KO’s) came out aggressively and immediately stunned her opponent. A body shot dropped Hernandez (26-11, 17 KO’s) but she was hurt again quickly after the fight resumed. Serrano continued to charge forward and wound up dropping Hernandez on the end of hard combinations two more times, the latter of which prompted referee Johnny Callas to call of the fight with Hernandez in a heap on the floor in a ring corner. The whole fight lasted 158 seconds.

Lenroy Thomas defeated Ed Fountain via eight-round unanimous decision in a heavyweight fight. Thomas (22-4, 11 KO’s) earned scores of 77-74 and 76-75 (twice) to earn the win. Both men gave a game effort but it was Thomas who found more success boxing from the outside. Fountain is now 12-3 with 5 KO’s.

In the first fight of the night, bantamweight prospect Dylan Price blew through Trevor Ballinger, stopping him in 121 seconds of the first round. With the TKO win, Price upped his unbeaten ledger to 4-0, 4 KO’s. Ballinger still hasn’t notched a professional win and is now 0-3.