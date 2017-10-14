Undercard fights from StubHub Center

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Featherweight Percy Peterson (3-14-3, 1 KO) squeaked by with the upset winning a unanimous decision over Luis Coria (4-1, 3 KOs) in a scheduled four round bout. The fast-handed Peterson dropped Coria in the opening round with a short right as he quickly got up. In round two Peterson staggered Coria as he quickly regained his composure, Peterson pumped the jab boxing away. Coria pressed in the final round sensing the urgency as Peterson was cut above the left eye. Peterson continued to let his hands go but Coria continued to pressure his flashy opponent. All three judges scored the bout 38-37 as the knockdown proved to be the difference.

Antonio Santa Cruz (6-3, 3KOs) the younger cousin of world champion Leo Santa Cruz scored a third round knockout over Jesus Algandar (2-2, 2 KOs). The taller Santa Cruz boxed and kept his distance jabbing away as Algandar pressed. Santa Cruz tagged Algandar who continued to be the aggressor with one-two combos. An overhand right by Santa Cruz did it as Algandar did not get up from the canvas the referee reached a ten count at 1:37 of the third.

Jerry Perez of Oak Hills, California (4-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Juan Sandoval (7-20-1, 4 KOs) of San Bernardino, California. Perez dominated from the start as he landed the clean solid punches. Sandoval stood his ground for the entire fight getting his shots in but Perez displayed the better skills in route to a decision as all three judges scored the bout 39-37.

In the opening bout from the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California super bantamweights Jose Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs) of Pasadena, California scored a second round knockout over Jose Perez (1-1, 1 KO). Vargas dropped Perez twice in the opening round and finished him off in the second as the referee stopped the fight at 2:00.