Unbeaten heavyweights collide Friday

Unbeaten 6’5, 270-pound New Zealand-based heavyweight Junior Fa (12-0, 7 KOs) meets Pittburgh’s Fred Latham (9-0-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder on Friday night’s ShoBox telecast from the Masonic Temple in Cleveland. Fa, who has two amateur victories over reigning WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, will fight for just the second time in the United States. He recently trained in England with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Former Pennsylvania Golden Gloves champion Latham (9-0-2, 5 KOs) battled to a split decision draw against Alonzo Butler (31-3-2, 24 KOs) in his last bout on December 3, 2016. “I am looking forward to facing Fa. I’ve heard a lot about him and the great heavyweight prospect he is, but on November 10 I’ll show the world that I’m a much better fighter!”