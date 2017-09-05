Unbeaten featherweights collide Sept 26

Unbeaten rising prospect Leduan Barthelemy (13-0, 7 KOs) will face undefeated prospect Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-2, 7 KOs)in a 10-round featherweight battle that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, September 26 from the Cannery Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features hard-hitting prospect Alejandro Salinas (8-1, 8 KOs) matching up against unbeaten Duarn Vue (12-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight attraction plus a six-round showdown between unbeaten lightweight prospects Bryan Figueroa (12-0, 5 KOs) and Ivan Jimenez (7-0-1, 4 KOs).