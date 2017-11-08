Tyson Fury fighting to clear his name

Hennessy Sports Statement: It has been a difficult two years but we will not stop until we have cleared Tyson Fury and Hughie Fury names.

The statement was issued in response to a BBC article in which Ukad, the UK Anti-Doping regulatory body, expressed fears that former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury could sue the organization for many millions for two years of lost earnings should Fury be cleared after an alleged positive test for a banned steroid. Fury claims the adverse result came from eating uncastrated wild boar and Ukad has unjustly damaged his career.