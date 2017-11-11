Tyson Fury’s Open letter to Wladimir Klitschko

Wladimir I don’t get why you’re so bitter about your loss to the Gypsy King, always banging on about your loss to AJ and how great he is. At the end of the day, you lost to AJ by TKO in what was a 50/50 fight right until the end. In our fight, you couldn’t land any punches and I made you miss and really played games in there. But yet you say AJ is better.

I know you won’t admit the truth to the world, but in your mind you know the truth, so does Vitali! I wouldn’t expect anything more from you guys. But deep down you know what happened in there.

And, by the way, I’m going to deal with your little brother AJ in the same fashion as I dealt with you, play with the bitch.

Kind regards,

The champ Tyson Fury

P.S. I’ll be haunting your nightmares forever Dr. Klitschko and you will always know that you could have never beat the fat gypsy.