Tyson Fury Update

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he won’t be applying for a new boxing license in the UK. “After thinking long and hard about my return, I will not be applying for a BBBoC boxing license. After the way they have handled stuff, no thanks,” said Fury via social media. He also stated, “I’ll go elsewhere, take my money and business to somewhere that appreciates it.”

Where will Fury end up? There was some back and forth with Shannon Briggs yesterday. “@TheCannonBriggs I’m gonna give you the best whooping ever, it’ll be like a ❤️making beating. Long and slow with lots of time to play.”

Next month will mark two years since Fury’s last fight.