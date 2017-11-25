Tyson Fury signs with MTK Global

MTK Global has announced the signing of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury which will see MTK Global assume an advisory role as “The Gypsey King” makes his comeback in the heavyweight division. The undefeated Fury (25-0, 18 KOs) has not fought since he dethroned the great Wladimir Klitschko in Düsseldorf on 28 November 2015 to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world championship belts.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign an advisory deal with MTK Global,” said Fury. “It is unbelievable how fast they have grown and what they have achieved in the past few years. I spoke to my mate Billy Joe Saunders and he only had good things to say about MTK so it was an easy decision to go with them.”

Tyson is currently back in training and his millions of fans around the world will be delighted to hear his plans for 2018.

“I love boxing and I need it back in my life. Right now I’m working hard to shift some weight and get in shape to re-enter the ring. That won’t take me long at all and then I’ll be looking for my first opponent in early 2018.”

“There are plenty of options for me. Everyone wants to get in the ring for a payday with me. So we’ll sit down and decide who we choose but everyone knows the fights I really want. I want to knock out Anthony Joshua and I want to knock out Deontay Wilder and I believe by the time those fights happen they will be to unify the heavyweight division.”

MTK Global Director Paul Gibson echoes those sentiments.

“In many people’s eyes, Tyson is still the man in the heavyweight division. It is fantastic news for the sport that he is coming back to prove that fact in the ring. There are few bigger names in world boxing than Tyson Fury and we feel honored he has chosen MTK Global to help guide him through what promises to be the most exciting phase of his illustrious career.”