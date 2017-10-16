Tszyu returns Sunday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Photo: Team Tszyu

Australian middleweight prospect Tim Tszyu (6-0, 5 KOs), who is the son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu, will clash with Wade Ryan (14-5, 3 KOs) over ten rounds at Star City Casino, Sydney, NSW on Sunday with the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental title up for grabs. Tszyu has been impressive in a ten round sparring session with WBA#12 light-heavyweight Trent Broadhurst recently and is a solid favourite over the more experienced Wade Ryan who said. “Growing up he [Kostya Tszyu] was one of my favourite fighters,” Ryan added.

“Just seeing what he’s done for boxing, what he’s achieved, and to get my name thrown out around his young fella’s career and his name, it’s a buzz.”