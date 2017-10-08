Tso remains unbeaten

Photos: Sumio Yamada

Unbeaten WBO #2 super flyweight Rex Tso (22-0, 13 KOs) won by technical decision in the eighth round after a head butt forced an early end to his clash against former world champion Kohei Kono (33-11-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, China.

Tso suffered grotesque swelling on the left side of his forehead prompting the stoppage. Scores were 68-66 on all three cards. Tso retained his WBO International title.

Super featherweight Takuya Watanabe (33-7-1, 18 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Leshan Li (13-3-1, 8 KOs) to win the vacant WBO Oriental title.

Unbeaten female super bantamweight Ayumi Goto (8-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Kirti (3-1, 2 KOs) to claim the vacant WBO female Asia Pacific belt. Scores were 79-72, 77-74, 78-73.

Other Results:

Raymond Poon Kaiching W6 Frengky Rohi (light flyweight)

Nick Frese TKO5 Prabhjot Singh (welterweight)

Tom Taw KO3 Odisorn Kesornsombat (middleweight)

Nibesh Ghale TKO4 Prell Tupas (super lightweight)

Sandy Lam W4 Nadya Nakhoir (female light flyweight)