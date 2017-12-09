Truax upsets DeGale, wins IBF supermiddle title

Minnesota’s Caleb Truax (29-3-2, 18 KOs) scored an upset twelve round majority decision over IBF super middleweight world champion James “Chunky” DeGale (23-2-1, 14 KOs) to claim the world title on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London. Truax pressed the action throughout the bout. DeGale was pummeled in round five and was constantly on the back foot against the pressure of Truax. In the end, judges scored it 114-114, 115-112, 116-112.

DeGale was as much as a 41:1 favorite at online sportsbooks earlier in the week.