November 27, 2017

Troyanovsky destroys Portillo in one

By Przemek Garczarczyk

In a WBA super lightweight eliminator, former IBF world champion Eduard Troyanovsky (27-1, 24 KOs) scored a first round KO over previously undefeated WBA #3 ranked Carlos Portillo (21-1, 16 KOs) on Monday night at the famous Luzhniki Arena in Moscow. A Troya right hand landed flush to the cheek and laid out Portillo for the count.

Earlier, unbeaten cruiserweight Aleksei Papin (9-0, 8 KOs) matched Troyanovsky’s feat by obliterating former world title challenger Ismayl Sillakh (25-5, 19 KO) in the first stanza.

Matthysse, Linares headline HBO twinbill
Arum, Holyfield, Trump in AC BHOF
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.