Troyanovsky destroys Portillo in one

By Przemek Garczarczyk

In a WBA super lightweight eliminator, former IBF world champion Eduard Troyanovsky (27-1, 24 KOs) scored a first round KO over previously undefeated WBA #3 ranked Carlos Portillo (21-1, 16 KOs) on Monday night at the famous Luzhniki Arena in Moscow. A Troya right hand landed flush to the cheek and laid out Portillo for the count.

Earlier, unbeaten cruiserweight Aleksei Papin (9-0, 8 KOs) matched Troyanovsky’s feat by obliterating former world title challenger Ismayl Sillakh (25-5, 19 KO) in the first stanza.