Trainer promises a new Saunders

Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO Middleweight World title against Willie Monroe Jr on Saturday night Jr at London’s Copper Box Arena. Saunders’ trainer Dominic Ingle believes his man will show this weekend why he’s the man to topple middleweight superstars Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Ingle answered an SOS call from promoter Frank Warren three months ago to train Billy Joe whose lifestyle has contributed to lacklustre performances, but still remained unbeaten in 24 fights.

“He came in the camp fat and unfit,” admitted Ingle.

Saunders, 28, has been living in a house opposite Ingle’s home since moving his training base to Sheffield and been in bed by 9:30 pm every night.

Ingle added: “When you’ve only got 12 weeks to get rid of that you have a time scale, he has worked hard and been committed to the training camp.

“He hasn’t put a foot wrong, is motivated, enjoying training and gets on with all the lads in the camp.

“He has three parts of the jigsaw, but his training has been wrong. I’m not blaming that on the trainers. I’m blaming Bill. His nutrition has been wrong, also. Now, all the pieces are fitting together.

“Hopefully it will all come together against Monroe, we will see what Bill can do and show what he should have been for the last four or five years.”