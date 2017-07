A purse bid procedure was held in at IBF Headquarters today to determine who will promote the IBF Light Heavyweight Eliminator fight between Artur Beterbiev and Enrico Koelling, when, where and for how much. There were two bidders; Top Rank, Inc. and Sauerland Event. Top Rank bid $315,000 and Sauerland Event bid $80,000.14. The purse bid split will be 75% to Beterbiev and 25% to Koelling. The Promoter has 90 days to put the fight on.