WBA-NABA Lightweight Champion, Tony “Lightning” Luis (24-3, 8 KOs), will put his title on the line on Saturday, October 14th, when he takes on Giovanni “Impacto” Straffon (14-2-1, 9 KOs) of Mexico in a 10-round main event at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Cornwall, ON, Canada.

In the co-feature bout, undefeated heavyweight prospect and recent Liveco signee Oleksandr Teslenko (10-0, 8 KOs) is expected to deliver a crushing KO against a fighter to be named later.