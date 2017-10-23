Toño Moran Headlines Telemundo Friday

After back to back weeks of action-packed main events, Boxeo Telemundo Ford returns this Friday from Blackberry Auditorio in Mexico City, Mexico. The main event features Civil War II as Mexican Prospect Antonio “Toño” Moran puts his WBO Latino Lightweight title at stake against Salvador “Buffon” Briseño who is the current national Fecombox Champion.

Moran currently ranked #11 in the WBO is coming off two impressive knockouts on the Telemundo platform as he annihilated Richard Zamora in 1 round and later reappeared in the summer season claiming the vacant WBO Latino Lightweight Title with a 6 round stoppage win over Guadalupe Rosales.

Pablo Lozano, All Star Boxing, INC media content in Mexico City caught up with the young prospect to give his final words on the closing of camp. Moran stated, “I’m closing my last week of camp with a sparring session and agility work” he continued “This Friday I will look for my 3rd consecutive knockout to close out the year strong and let everyone know that I will be a champion for years to come.”

Briseño doesn’t fall short of his own accomplishments. He himself is coming off 5 wins in his last 6 bouts as he defeated Sebastian Diaz by TKO to claim the National Fecombox title. Earlier this year he traveled for the first time overseas and dropped a tough decision loss to #13 ranked WBO Youth Champion Mikhail Alexeev in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Briseño didn’t let the loss slow his career down as three months later he Knocked out undefeated Alfredo Zuniga in the 5th round to earn him another regional title opportunity this Friday.

6 more fights scheduled, doors open at 7:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM. Auditorio Blackberry, Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.