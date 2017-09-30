Tonight’s boxing action from Rome, Italy

By Marco Bratusch

Tonight Davide Buccioni’s BBT Production will be promoting an intriguing doubleheader boxing night featuring two Italian national titles – plus five preliminary bouts – at the recently reopened Palazzetto dello Sport in Rome, Italy, with Sportitalia television to screen live locally.

In the junior welterweight division, the champion Luciano Randazzo (10-2-3), 23-year-old, is going to put his belt at stake for the first time – well, he won the same belt thrice as it became vacant – facing Francesco Lomasto (11-1), aged 26, a former titleholder himself in the same weight division. They are basically two fighters who like to come forward despite lacking remarkable power, with Randazzo normally providing better angles and variety in his attacks and a quicker footwork to cut distance. However, Lomasto is the house fighter and appears to be a determined live dog going into this, it is to say the 10-round scheduled bout is likely going to last until the final bell, providing good action.

In the co-feature bout, 23-year-old mandatory challenger Mauro Forte (6-0-1, 1 KO), a fairly accurate and decently schooled southpaw, is taking on featherweight national champion Nicola Cipolletta (13-5-2, 3 KOs), a tall, considerably more experienced six years older boxer who knows how to use his superior size and reach. Forte, the local fighter in this match, might be too green to grab the national belt. In order to play his chances, he must blend his quality with an aggressive style all night long to take Cipolletta out of his comfort zone and impress the judges.