Today’s EBU bids and Updates

By Marco Bratusch

European light-heavyweight title holder Karo Murat (31-3-1, 20 KOs) will take on countryman Dominic Boesel (24-1, 9 KOs) again on December 16 in Germany as a voluntary defense of his belt. In the meanwhile, Boesel should compete in a minor comeback fight to recover from the loss suffered in the first bout against Murat to become eligible for a voluntary defense, according to the EBU rules. Murat won the vacant belt in a minor upset stopping the formerly undefeated 27-year-old Boesel in round eleven last July in Dresden, Germany, in the final part of a pretty balanced bout.

Today in Rome another purse bid was expected to take place to determine which promoter would stage the vacant European junior featherweight title between Spaniard and former titlist Juli Giner (21-2-1, 8 KOs) and two-time world title challenger Stephen Smith (25-3, 15 KOs), from Liverpool, UK, but the bid was called off early during the same morning as managers came to terms. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom boxing will thus stage the fight in late November or December in London as part of one of their customary main boxing events. Former champion Guillaume Frenois vacated the belt early this summer in order to compete for a world title eliminator.

Spanish promotion Rimer Box, from Madrid, won today’s bid to stage the fight between its boxer Adasat “Toro” Rodriguez (16-6-2, 10 KOs) and French co-challenger Nicolas Dion (17-4, 2 KOs) for the vacant European Union super middleweight title. Rimer Box was the only bidder to attend, offering 5,000 Euros. However, it’s highly questionable whether the 35-year-old Dion will be taking on the challenge in such terms to fight in Spain and fresh news regarding this title might land soon.

Frenchman lightweight Marvin Petit (21-1-1, 10 KOs), who holds the European Union (EU) lightweight belt after he impressively outpointed former undefeated Spaniard Gerobe Santana last May in Paris, France, will be fighting in a voluntary defense against veteran countryman Samir Kasmi (22-13-1, 6 KOs) in a date to be announce shortly by his promoter Malamine Koné. In the meanwhile, Italian Pasquale Di Silvio has been appointed as the next-in-line to face Petit as mandatory challenger.

Last week, Hungarian Felix Promotion won the bid to stage the vacant European Union (EU) featherweight title, a belt now up for grabs for undefeated Polish Kamil Laszczyk (23-0, 8 KOs) and local Robert Laki (14-1-1, 8 KOs). The fight between the two young co-challengers is expected to take place on November 11 in Salgotarjan, Hungary.