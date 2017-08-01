Ticket Alert: Linares-Campbell

Tickets for the Sept. 23 showdown between the WBA, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine champion Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (42-3, 27 KOs) and the United Kingdom’s Olympic gold medalist and current No. 1 contender Luke Campbell (17-1, 14 KOs) will go on sale this Wednesday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. The scheduled 12-round fight will take place at the “Fabulous” Forum in Los Angeles, California and will be televised on HBO Boxing After Dark® beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets are priced at $25, $50, $75 and $125, not including applicable service charges and taxes, with a total ticket limit of 12 per person.