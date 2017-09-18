Tiberi Jr. Returns Nov. 11th

By Rick Scharmberg

“Joltin’” Joey Tiberi (15-2, 8 KOs) returns to the ring on Saturday, November 11th at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware. In the co-feature, cruiserweight Lamont “The Problem Solver” Singletary (8-2, 5 KOs) is scheduled to fight in an 8 rounder. Both opponents will be announced shortly, and both bouts will be contested for regional titles in “The Battle for the Belts!”

This is the second show promoted by Tiberi’s new promotional company, Night Night Promotions. Both Singletary and Tiberi fought on their debut event last June 23, at the Nur Shrine Temple. Tiberi scored a dramatic KO over Marlon Lewis, and Singletary fought a bloody no-contest against Ernest Reyna.

The card will be stacked with local talent who are hungry for action. Also appearing in separate bouts against opponents to be signed are veteran heavyweights Dan “Bada Bing” Biddle, Anthony Caputo Smith, and Reuel Williams.

Cruiserweight Maurice Home, who scored a big knockout on the Nur Shrine Temple show, will also appear, as will super bantamweight Weusi Johnson. Talented and hard-hitting junior middleweight Michael Crain will get a second crack at his first win, after his opponent suffered a nasty cut from an accidental clash of heads in his debut. Crain was a Delaware state high school wrestling champion. Also appearing will be middleweight Shamelle Baldwin, and super middleweight Brandon Mullins, who will be making his pro debut.

Tickets are priced from $45-$65, and can be purchased by calling 302-540- 7203, 302-339-0648, or 302-650-8678.

Doors open at 6PM. First bout starts 7PM.