A WBO bantamweight title purse bid for a clash between current world champion Zolani Tete and #1 contender (and former two-division world champion) Omar Narvaes will be held on Friday in New York City. The minimum acceptable bid for the fight is $100,000. WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcárcel will oversee the proceedings. Tete set a record for quickest KO when he defended his title against Siboniso Gonya three weeks ago. Total time of the bout was 11 seconds.