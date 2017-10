Daniel Lozano 117.8 vs. Ricardo Rodriguez 117.6

Teofimo Lopez 138 vs. Josh Ross 136

Antonio Vargas 120.6 vs Miguel Rebullosa 118.6

Gerald Semidey 142 vs. Samuel Ocasio 143.4

?? Cohen 162.2 vs. Pernell Mitchell 168.6

Venue: A La Carte Event Pavilion, Tampa, Fla.

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo

Note: This marks the 99th and final boxing event at the popular Tampa boxing venue. The arena is scheduled for demolition in December to make way for a housing development.