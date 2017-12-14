Teddy Atlas Update

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Famed boxing analyst Teddy Atlas has been missing in action for two major ESPN boxing telecasts this month (Lomachenko-Rigondeaux and Horn-Corcoran). LA Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire tracked him down to get the latest. Atlas confirmed that after 21 years at ESPN, he has been taken off the live telecasts, but still has three years left on his contract.

The normally outspoken and highly opinionated Atlas told the Times that the move wasn’t his decision. “I wish I was able to speak more on it, but I gave my word that I wouldn’t,” he stated.