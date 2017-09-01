Takuma Inoue returns victorious

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten Takuma Inoue (9-0, 2 KOs), 118, returned to action after a one-year hiatus and defeated three-time world challenger Hiroyuki Hisataka (25-17-1, 11 KOs), 117.5, winning a unanimous decision (98-92, 98-93, 97-94) over ten on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. WBC#9/WBA#11/IBF#15 Takuma, the younger brother of WBO 115-pound champ Naoya, was then scheduled to have a shot at the WBO bantam diadem against then reigning Marlon Tapales, but unfortunately suffered a hand fracture during his strenuous training, and it was unfortunately postponed. While waiting for Takuma’s recovery, Tapales forfeited his belt because of his failure to make weight against Shohei Omori.

Takuma, a brilliant speedster, displayed eye-catching hand speed and steadily piled up points, but the bloodied veteran campaigner Hisataka showed his last surge in the final three sessions. Takuma is very much willing to follow his brother’s footstep and gain the world belt next year.

Former OPBF super-fly titlist Ryo Matsumoto (21-1, 19 KOs), 123.25, decked Indonesian top feather contender Jason Butar Butar (27-23-2, 18 KOs), 123.25, four times and finally halted him at 1:36 of the fifth round in a scheduled eight. Ryo had better improve his defense by hanging his hands up as he looked too loose for his opponent’s attacks.

Unbeaten cousin of Naoya and Takuma, JBC#3 super-light Koki Inoue (9-0, 8 KOs), 140, was awarded a TKO win over Christiano Aoki (11-7-2, 7 KOs), 137.75, at 0:07 into the second round since Aoki failed to come out fighting because of his physical pain after the opening session when Inoue battered him effectively.

Japanese top super-fly contender, Go Onaga (28-3-3, 19 KOs), 118.75, chalked up a stoppage of Indonesian John Bajawa (17-15-1, 8 KOs), 117.75, at 2:52 of the third round in a scheduled eight. Onaga’s southpaw lefts floored the veteran Indonesian and the ref declared a halt to save the loser.