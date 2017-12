By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten younger brother WBC#9 Takuyam Inoue (10-0, 2 KOs), 119, defeated former Japanese bantamweight titlist Kentaro Masuda (27-9, 15 KOs), 118.25, by a unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 96-94) over ten hard-fought rounds on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan. (More to come)