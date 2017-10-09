Sulecki: Don’t expect aggression, expect terror

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“I knew Culcay’s name but wasn’t interested in his career. Never believed Golden Jack would decide to fight outside Germany… It’s good for me that he changed his mind. It will be nice to have a former amateur world champion and a former pro world champ on my resume of defeated fighters…” said unbeaten jr middleweight Maciej Sulecki in a Fightnews.com® interview.



Sulecki (25-0, 10 KOs), one of Poland’s top boxing talents, will face former WBA interim champion Jack Culcay (22-2, 11 KOs) on October 21 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Sulęcki-Culcay will be very intriguing part of Poland vs. Rest of The World evening in Newark. In the main event former WBC/IBF cruiserweight champ “Diablo” Włodarczyk (53-3, 37 KOs) will face current IBF best Murat Gassiev (24-0, 17 KOs) in a quarterfinal matchup of the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight tournament, and another Polish contender, Mateusz Masternak (39-4, 26 KOs) will be tested by Stivens Bujaj (16-1, 11 KOs).

You were already one of the top middleweights when you decided to shed some pounds and test the waters in the super welterweight division. You wanted to do it? Or did you have to do it because of better chances for a world title fight?

Nobody can tell me what to do… because I’m a very stubborn man and will most likely do the opposite. It was a suggestion from my promoter, I tested it, I like it and I’m happy to be part of the super welterweight division. I’m a better fighter than I was as a middleweight. Same strength, more speed, more precision in my punches. I can guarantee you that.

When you think Sulęcki, you think ring aggression. Going full speed forward when rival expects something else…

Aggression? Check. Against Culcay, I will replace aggression with terror. Starting from the first minute of the first round: terror.

Your former opponents as a super welterweight were not even remotely in Jack Culcay’s class. As a middleweight, you roughed up and knocked out Hugo Centeno Jr – will Culcay fight be the toughest fight of your career?

You never know what will happen. On paper? Yes, but we will know on October 21, when I’m in Prudential Center locker room after the fight. I hope that Culcay is as good as advertised. I did see the Andrade bout. Culcay is an intelligent fighter, smart in the ring, moves well, technically skilled… but Andrade did not look good in this bout.

When you first heard his name, what was your initial reaction?

I knew Culcay’s name but wasn’t interested in his career. Never believed Golden Jack would decide to fight outside Germany… It’s good for me that he changed his mind. It will be nice to have a former amateur world champion and a former pro world champ on my resume of defeated fighters. It counts.

It sounds like the winner of your fight will be first to fight for world championship. You know that, same with Culcay. Extra pressure?

Love that. Everyone knows that I want the belt – asap. Real fight, no BS tune up, for both of us. Crazy Polish fans in the building, cheering. What else do you need to give your best?