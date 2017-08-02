Sulaiman: WBC deserves the respect of Canelo

By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said he is “tired of the hostile and aggressive attitudes” of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez towards the WBC. “If the concern and displeasure of Canelo is over paying the sanctioning fee for disputing a WBC belt, no problem. We understand and respect that because it’s his money. From the beginning of his career we have supported him. What I can’t understand is that he is a Mexican who is putting the name of the sport on high and making a media controversy about this organization.”

The World Boxing Council has reported that in the Golovkin-Alvarez fight, the championship of Golovkin will be in dispute. Canelo has publicly stated that he will only be fighting for the WBA and IBF belts.

According to Sulaiman, Golovkin is the champion and if he wins he will retain the belt. If GGG loses, it will be Canelo’s decision.