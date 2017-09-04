“Sugar” Ramos passes in Mexico City

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report that Hall of Fame former featherweight world champion Ultiminio “Sugar” Ramos passed away at the age of 75 in Mexico City after a long fight against cancer. In 1963 Ramos was crowned World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council champion by stopping Davey Moore at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Tragically Moore died four days after the bout.

Born in Matanzas, Cuba, Ramos moved to Mexico to escape communist regime of Fidel Castro. He eventually became an idol of Mexican boxing, retiring in 1972 with a record of 55-7-4, 40 KOs.