Deontay Wilder 220.75 vs. Bermane Stiverne 254.75

(WBC heavyweight title)

Note: For their first fight in January 2015, Stiverne weighed 239 (15 pounds lighter), Wilder was 219 (one pound lighter)

Sergey Lipinets 139.75 vs. Akihiro Kondo 139.5

(IBF jr welterweight title)

Shawn Porter 146.5 vs. Adrian Granados 146

(WBC Silver welterweight title)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Promoter: DiBella Entertainment

TV: Showtime