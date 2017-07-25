Still tix left for Mayweather-McGregor

Tickets went on sale yesterday, but Ticketmaster is still showing plenty of tickets left for the August 26 PPV showdown between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and MMA star “The Notorious” Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Available seats range in price from $505 to $7,505. You must register to get a code allowing you to purchase tickets.

The Showtime PPV price for the event has reportedly been set. The telecast will set you back $89.95 for regular definition and $99.95 for HD. In addition to PPV, the bout can be seen via closed circuit at eight venues in Las Vegas and in cinemas across the country. Pricing is TBA.