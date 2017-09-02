Srisaket, Chocolatito WBC 7-day weigh-in

WBC super flyweight world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (42-4-1, 38 KOs) and former champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-1-0, 38 KOs) both weighed in within the required WBC 7-day weight limit ahead of their highly anticipated HBO-televised rematch next Saturday from the legendary StubHub Center in Carson, California.

From his training camp in Thailand, Rungvisai weighed in at 119 lbs. while Gonzalez tipped the scales in Japan at 119.8 lbs. Both fighters were required to weigh-in at 121 lbs. or under per the World Boxing Council.

In the co-feature, no 7-day weigh-in was required for WBO super flyweight champion Naoya “The Monster” Inoue (13-0, 11 KOs), who is defending his title against top contender Antonio “Carita” Nieves (17-1-2, 9 KOs).

Opening the telecast, former WBC super flyweight world champion Carlos “Principe” Cuadras (36-1-1, 27 KOs) faces former flyweight world champion Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada (35-2-0, 25 KOs) in a 12-round WBC super flyweight title eliminator.

Both were also within the WBC 7-day weight limit from their respective training camps in Mexico with Cuadras tipping the scales at 119.9lbs. and Estrada at 121lbs.