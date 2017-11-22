November 22, 2017

Spence-Peterson Ticket Alert

Undefeated IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (22-0, 19 KOs) will make the first defense of his title when he takes on former two-division world champion Lamont Peterson (35-3-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday, January 20 live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and TGB Promotions, are priced starting at $50, and go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Errol Spence Jr: “My goal is to unify the welterweight division in 2018, but this fight is a true test and Lamont Peterson is a veteran that I definitely will not overlook. I sparred him in the amateurs and I know what he brings to the table. I have to get through him to achieve my goals and that is what I plan on doing January 20th.”

Lamont Peterson: “First off, I’m happy to be getting back in the ring. I’ve stayed in the gym and I’m ready to go. This is a fight I wanted and as I said before when I became a welterweight, I want to fight the best and make the fights that people want to see. I’m ready to give it my all and give the fans a great show.”

