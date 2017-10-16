Spence-Peterson on tap for January

IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has announced that he will make the first defense of his belt against former world champion Lamont Peterson in January 2018 on SHOWTIME on a date and site to be determined. “It’s finally time to defend my title, capture more titles and become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world,” stated Spence. “That’s what I’m ready to do next year.

“[Peterson] is somebody that I looked up to as an amateur. I sparred with him as an amateur and learned a lot from him. He’s one of my favorite fighters and is a guy that will fight anybody. I’ve never known him to duck a fight. Lamont is a tricky fighter. He’s been around the block. He does a lot of cagey, veteran things. I’m looking to get experience in this fight. I’m still a young fighter.”

Spence fought just once in 2017, dethroning Kell Brook for the world title in May.