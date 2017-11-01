Soto Karass returns against Abreu Thursday

Popular welterweight Jesus “Renuente” Soto Karass (28-12-4, 18 KOs) hosted a media workout today at the Pascua Yaqui Wellness Center in Tucson, Arizona ahead of his 10-round welterweight fight against Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu (19-3-1, 18 KOs) in the main event of Thursday’s edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona. “I haven’t really seen Abreu fight,” stated Soto Karass, “only about one or two rounds, but I know he will come aggressively. He throws a lot of punches just as I do. Though he is younger, I have the experience. I don’t like to give predictions, but I just hope that we both leave the ring healthy and may the best man win.”