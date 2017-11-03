Soto Karass: I don’t know what I’ll do next

Popular welterweight Jesus “Renuente” Soto Karass (28-13-4, 18 KOs), a ring warrior who made a name for himself with his fan-friendly brawling style, is getting close to the end of the line. At the age of 35, he has now gone 0-5-1 in his last six bouts. Last night in Tucson, Soto Karass was never really in the fight against Juan Carlos Abreu (20-3-1, 19 KOs), getting knocked out in round eight.



“I was not expecting things to end this way, but unfortunately they did,” said Soto Karass after the fight. “It was a good fight, and that’s boxing. You win some and you lose some. After speaking with my family and with my manager, I’ll decide what is next. I feel proud of my work. I want people to remember me for the great fights I was in. I don’t know what I will do next, but I am satisfied either way.”