Snider mauls McCarty in 2

By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In the main event at Gas Monkey Live in Dallas, Texas heavyweight Shamarian Snider (8-1-1, 6 KOs) battered Randy McCarty (2-3-1) over two rounds, dropping him twice, once in each of the first two rounds. It was clear early on that McCarty was no match for Snider as he was taking big shots early to the face. McCarty showed toughness and withstood early bombs from Snider in the first round, but in the 2nd round it was only a matter of time before it ended. Snider was patient as the crowd was in a frenzy wanting the knockout, but McCarty would not go quietly as he landed a few shots of his own. But in the end, after the second knockdown in round two, McCarty got slowly to his feet as Referee Robert Chapa waived off the contest. The time of the stoppage was 2:50 in round two of the scheduled four. Snider got the TKO in his 8th win as a pro.

The card was promoted by Golden Eagle Promotions in association with Montoya Boxing. There were several former Dallas Cowboys in attendance. Also on hand was John Vera Jr., who was ordered to fight Kanat Islam this past week in a WBA super welterweight eliminator as well as IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. along with his trainer Derrick James. All were introduced by ring announcer Lupe Contreras.

Manuel Rubalcava vs Edward Vasquez

In the co-main event, featherweight Edward Vasquez (4-0) dominated Manuel Rubalcava (3-25) over four rounds to the delight of the DFW crowd. Vasquez opened the fight with a powerful left hook that got the attention of Rubalcava early. By the 2nd round, Vasquez was landing multiple combos to the head and body of Rubalcava who tried to time and counter Vasquez albeit unsuccessfully. Over the 3rd and 4th round, Vasquez picked up the pace with the hope of stopping Rubalcava but instead settled for the unanimous decision 40-36 on all cards. Vasquez is one of Roy Jones Boxing top, young prospects.

Jimmie Strickland vs. Chesley Griffin

Junior Middleweight Jimmie Strickland (1-0, 1KO) followed Chesley Griffin (0-3-1) for three rounds landing his left land and an occasional right hand. Strickland had a massive height advantage over Griffin who is trained by Jeff Mayweather and was in Griffin’s corner. Griffin, although was not hurt, did not answer the bell for the 4th round. The bout was stopped officially at 10 seconds of the 4th round as Strickland earned the victory in his pro debut.

Erick Fabian vs. Hector Garcia

In the fight of the night, lightweights Erick Fabian (0-1) and Hector Garcia (2-1) slugged it out over four rounds in a seesaw battle that saw both guys landing hard uppercuts and overhand rights. Fabian seemed to tire midway through the fight as Garcia came on strong to win a close, competitive fight. Garcia earned the majority decision with scores of 40-36, 39-37 and 38-38.

Kenneth Taylor vs. Rynell Griffin

In the opening bout at Gas Monkey Live in Dallas, Texas lightweight Kenneth Taylor (4-1-1) took the fight to Rynell Griffin (8-34-2) from the opening bell landing big shots to the head and body of the tough, game Griffin. Taylor dropped Griffin in the 4th and final round but Griffin lasted to the final bell. All three judges scored it 40-35 for Taylor.