Smith vs. J-Rock on Nov 18

Former world champion Ishe Smith (29-8, 12 KOs) battles top 154-pound contender Julian “J-Rock” Williams (23-1-1, 15 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight clash that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce live from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, November 18.

In the co-feature, Lionell Thompson (18-4, 11 KOs) clashes with unbeaten prospect Earl Newman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout. Televised coverage begins with unbeaten 2012 Olympic silver medalist Tugstsogt Nyambayar (8-0, 8 KOs) and Xavier Martinez (9-0, 5 KOs) going head-to-head in a 10-round featherweight fight.