Smith: Skoglund is good, I’m better

Super middleweight Callum Smith (22-0, 17 KOs) spoke about his opening World Boxing Super Series quarter-final matchup against Erik Skoglund (26-0, 12 KOs) on September 16 in his hometown of Liverpool. Smith selected Skoglund as his opponent during the WBSS live Draft Gala on July 8th.

“He is a good all-round fighter who does the basics well,” said Smith. “He fights when he has to and boxes when he has to. But I believe that the stuff that he is good at, I am better. I think I will be a little bit too good for him on the night. I picked him so I need to prove that that was the right decision by doing my job and beating him.”