Smith decisions Skoglund in WBSS opener

In a clash of unbeaten super middleweights, WBC #1 rated Callum Smith (23-0, 17 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over WBC #11, IBF #4 (at light heavyweight) Erik Skoglund (26-1, 12 KOs) in the first 168lb quarterfinal of the $50 million World Boxing Super Series at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. After a close ten rounds, Smith dropped Skoglund to a knee in round eleven. Scores were 116-112, 117-110, 117-111. Smith claimed the vacant WBC diamond belt.

Super middleweight Martin Murray (36-4-1, 17 KOs) stopped Arman Torosyan (18-4-1, 15 KOs) with a shot to the body in round four. Three straight wins now for the four-time former world title challenger Murray.

Heavyweight David Price pulled out of his fight due to illness.