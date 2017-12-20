WBSS fighter Skoglund out of coma

World Boxing Super Series super middleweight Erik Skoglund is awake and responsive having been brought out of his medically induced coma. With the swelling to his brain sufficiently reduced, doctors began the process of waking Skoglund last night and have so far been pleased with the results. He has shown a number of positive signs. He is now breathing on his own, with the help of a ventilator, and is responding to instructions. Although he remains in intensive care, the most critical and life-threatening stages of his recovery are now behind him. Over the coming days, he will undergo a series of examinations, which will reveal what effect his injuries will have on his future. Skoglund’s most recent fight was a brutal 12-round beating at the hands of Callum Smith in September during the quarterfinal of the World Boxing Super Series. Skoglund felt ill during training earlier this month and a brain bleed was discovered.