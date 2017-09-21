September 21, 2017

Showtime set to end 2017 schedule

Showtime Sports has announced that they will “close out” a banner year of world-class boxing with back-to-back Saturdays featuring heavyweight world championship fights. Looks like there will be no more boxing on Showtime in 2017 past November 4.

The fights are the October 28 WBA/IBF heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua and mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, followed by the November 4 collision between WBC heavyweight king Deontay Wilder and undefeated contender Luis Ortiz from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

