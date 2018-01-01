Shocker: Three-time Champ Ioka Retires

By Joe Koizumi

Three-time world champion Kazuto Ioka (22-1, 13 KOs), a still 28-year-old Japanese boxer, astoundingly announced his retirement from the ring at a press conference in Yokohama, Japan, on New Year’s Eve. Ioka previously gained the belts in the minimum, light-fly and flyweight categories to his credit.

The baby-faced skillful boxer married famous singer Nana Tanimura this May, which reportedly produced his split with his father/manager/promoter/trainer Kazunori. His father announced Kazuto’s relinquishment of the WBA 112-pound belt without the champ’s attendance in Osaka on November 9, and it’s Kazuto’s turn that he publicly announced his farewell to boxing without his father’s appearance. There is an uncertified rumor that Kazuto may have a possibility to go and fight in the US.