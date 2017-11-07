ShoBox Quadrupleheader on Friday

Undefeated WBC #10 rated featherweight Luis Rosa (23-0, 11 KOs) will face Yuandale Evans (19-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round matchup in the main event of ShoBox: The New Generation on Friday from the Masonic Temple & Performing Arts Center in Cleveland.

In the co-feature, Radzhab Butaev (7-0, 6 KOs) will take on Janer Gonzalez (19-0-1, 15 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight matchup. Heavyweight Junior Fa (12-0, 7 KOs), who owns two amateur victories over current WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, will face Fred Latham (9-0-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout. And, in the opening bout, undefeated 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell (5-0, 5 KOs) is in a six-round super welterweight matchup against Roque “Rocky” Zapata (4-1-3, 0 KOs).