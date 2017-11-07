November 7, 2017

ShoBox Quadrupleheader on Friday

Undefeated WBC #10 rated featherweight Luis Rosa (23-0, 11 KOs) will face Yuandale Evans (19-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round matchup in the main event of ShoBox: The New Generation on Friday from the Masonic Temple & Performing Arts Center in Cleveland.

In the co-feature, Radzhab Butaev (7-0, 6 KOs) will take on Janer Gonzalez (19-0-1, 15 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight matchup. Heavyweight Junior Fa (12-0, 7 KOs), who owns two amateur victories over current WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, will face Fred Latham (9-0-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout. And, in the opening bout, undefeated 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell (5-0, 5 KOs) is in a six-round super welterweight matchup against Roque “Rocky” Zapata (4-1-3, 0 KOs).

Daniel Jacobs Circuit Training Workout
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.