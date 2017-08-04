Shields wins WBC and IBF female 168lb world titles

By Brad Snyder at ringside

In a clash for the WBC and IBF female super middleweight world titles, two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields (4-0, 2 KOs) dominated reigning WBC champ Nikki Adler (16-1, 9 KOs) of Germany on Friday night at the MGM Grand in Detroit. Shields seemingly couldn’t miss and pretty much landed at will. Referee Michael Griffin made a mercy stoppage in round five. Time was 1:34. Adler had pretty much stopped throwing punches and was taking damage from round one.

Featherweight Jesse Angel Hernandez improved to 9-1, 7 KOs, as he brutally beat down previously unbeaten and world-ranked super bantamweight Vladmir Tikhonov (16-1 9 KOs) over five rounds. Referee Ansel Steward stops the contest at the 2:25 mark of the fifth round, as Tikhonov was trapped in his corner and was unable to throw punches back. Tikhonov who was making his United States debut could not answer the power produced Hernandez.