Shields returns January 12th to ShoBox

By Flattop

Two-time Gold Medalist and WBC/IBF super middleweight champion Claressa Shields (4-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring on January 12th as the main event of the first ShoBox of the year at the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. Shields will make a major step-up in competition as she faces UBF/WIBA super middleweight champion Tori “Sho Nuff” Nelson (17-0, 2 KOs). Nelson scored a second round TKO of Latashia Burton this past Saturday in a non-title affair. The next day Nelson tweeted “Alright Claressa Shields contract is signed now get your training in baby girl!!!” Shields countered: “don’t you worry your pretty head about that.”

The brain trust behind Shields – Fritz Martin Management, Mark Taffet and promoter Dmitriy Salita – plan to move the fighter down to middleweight for a summer showdown with WBC/WBO champion Christina “Lady” Hammer (22-0, 10 KOs). Hammer knocked out Gifty Ankrah this past Saturday in Munich, Germany and announced afterwards: “I am looking forward to finally fighting in America. I hope Claressa Shields watches the tape of this fight so she knows what’s coming for her.”