Shields-Adler Media Workout

By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos: Bob Ryder

WBC and IBF World Champion, Nikki Adler and WBC Silver Champion and 2X Olympic Gold Medalist, Claressa Shields held their open workout today at the Kronk Gym in Detroit, MI.

Both fighters worked out and answered questions about their upcoming fight on August 4, 2017

at the MGM Grand Detroit.

Nikki’s thoughts:

[On fighting in Shields’ hometown, Detroit] “I am very happy to be here. I am really looking forward to facing her anywhere.”

[What she has learned from Shields’ first professional fights] “I’ve never watched her fight before.”

[Why she came to Shields’ backyard, instead of having her come to Germany] “I am courageous. I am very tough and am not afraid to fight in America.”

[On the possibility of a rematch clause] “No. I am here to win.”

[On the support she will have from her country of Germany] “In Germany, there are a lot of fans, families, and friends who do a public viewing. They come together and watch the fight. Even though, it’s very early in the morning for Germany.”

Claressa’s thoughts:

[How her camp has been going] “This has become one of the most relaxed camps I have ever had. My family has been totally in control. I have been focused, sleeping a lot, drinking a lot of water. I feel great.”

[About her weight cut] “I fought 165 lbs. in the amateurs. So, 168 is a little heavy for me. I could make 160 tomorrow.”

[On training for Nikki Adler] “I don’t train for Nikki Adler. I train to beat myself. If I was to get in a boxing ring, I would try to beat myself.”

[On Nikki saying she had never watched her fight] “She is a liar. She needs to stop lying. She is telling stories. She has definitely watched me fight.”

Adler vs. Shields is Friday, August 4, 2017 at MGM Grand Detroit. Doors open at 7pm. The first fight is at 8pm. The main event and co-main event will air on ShoBox: The New Generation. The card is promoted by Salita Promotions. Tickets for the event are available at www.ticketmaster.com.