Shawn Porter pulls out of FOX fight

Former world champion and top welterweight contender “Showtime” Shawn Porter has pulled out of the welterweight battle against former title challenger Thomas Dulorme that headlines the Mayweather vs. McGregor preliminary bouts on FOX and FOX Deportes on August 26 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Porter withdrew from the match due to personal reasons, which included a death in his family. 2008 Olympic bronze medalist Yordenis Ugas (19-3, 9 KOs) will replace Porter and now take on Dulorme (24-2, 18 KOs) in the main preliminary bout on FOX.

“On behalf of Mayweather Promotions we send our prayers and deepest condolences to the Porter family,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “In boxing we have to deal with curveballs that constantly come at us. Thomas Dulorme has been training hard and is ready to face Yordenis Ugas. Ugas is a tough competitor that shouldn’t be overlooked, and Dulorme is ready. The fight fans are definitely in for an outstanding show between Dulorme and Ugas come Aug. 26.”