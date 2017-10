In a clash for the vacant British heavyweight crown, Sam Sexton (24-3, 9 KOs) scored a close, but unanimous twelve round decision over local favorite Gary Cornish (24-2, 12 KOs) on Friday night at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland. In Sexton’s first fight since July 2015, he prevailed over the 6’7 Cornish by scores of 116-114, 115-114, 116-113.