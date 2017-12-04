Selby ready to defend IBF title Saturday

IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby insists that re-aligning with Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren is the final cog in his quest to secure universal recognition as the world’s top featherweight. “The Welsh Mayweather” makes a fourth defense of the IBF strap Saturday on Showtime’s Facebook page.

“Frank has got Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton so those fights should be easy to make and hopefully Scott Quigg can also hop on board so we can have a round robin. Everyone can make money and we’ll find out who’s the best,” said Selby, who meets unbeaten Mexican southpaw Eduardo Ramirez on a card that also features IBF super middle boss James DeGale in world title action.

Selby rated the other champions.

“Ideally, I’d like to fight three times in 2018; three months to train for each fight, then a month off in between. I’d love to beat Warrington in Leeds, beat Frampton in Belfast then propel myself into a unification fight in the US.”

“They’re all very talented champions at the moment but I know that if I box to the best of my ability I can beat any featherweight in the world,” he claims.

“I’d say that Russell Jr is probably the best of the rest. He’s a hard punching southpaw with probably the fastest hands in boxing at any weight. Abner Mares (WBA ‘regular’ champ) is very experienced now, also darts in and out with fast bursts but my timing beats their speed.

“I’ve already sparred a lot of rounds with Oscar Valdez at The Rock Gym over in LA. I’d be confident. He loads up a bit too much, tries to take your head off even when he’s jabbing. Though he’s a two time Olympian, he lacks the experience of the other belt holders as a pro.

“Leo Santa Cruz is generally regarded as the best in the division and probably has the highest profile so he’s the one I’d most like to face. He’s good all round, brings a very high workrate but the secret is not to let him hit you. He can throw as many as he likes if they’re hitting fresh air. Victory over him would finally bring the recognition that I’m number one at 126.”