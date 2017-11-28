Selby aiming to get back on the boxing map

IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby makes the fourth defense of his belt against unbeaten Eduardo Ramirez at London’s Copper Box Arena on December 9th. 30-year-old slickster Selby has largely slipped beneath the radar in light of GB’s glut of recent world champions. And that’s a matter Selby is keen to alter now that he has renewed his association with Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren.

“As always, I’ll be fully prepared for whatever Ramirez brings,” stated Selby. “He’s a Mexican and they usually like to force the pace. He knows he’s unlikely to win the title by outboxing me over here.”